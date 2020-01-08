Indian farmers fear mother leopard attack after three cubs discovered in plantation

Villagers in Mysuru, southern India fear an attack from a mother leopard after three cubs were found in sugarcane plantation on Tuesday (March 3).

Footage shows forest department officers seize the tiny leopard cubs in a cardboard box and take the animals to a local sanctuary.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Hearing the sounds of strange animals in the middle of the forest, they found three leopards that had been born a few days earlier.

"The village of Tumbala has been attacked several times and fearful that the mother leopard will come back to town, villagers have called for immediate action to catch the mother."