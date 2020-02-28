Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tornado causes widespread, extensive damage in Wilson County

Tornado causes widespread, extensive damage in Wilson County

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Tornado causes widespread, extensive damage in Wilson County

Tornado causes widespread, extensive damage in Wilson County

Several homes and buildings were damaged in Wilson County after a tornado touched down.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Unbelievable damage' in Donelson after tornado passes through Middle Tennessee [Video]'Unbelievable damage' in Donelson after tornado passes through Middle Tennessee

The Donelson area of Davidson County was extensively damaged after a tornado passed through Middle Tennessee.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:57Published

Sales tax hike would give raises to Wilson County teachers [Video]Sales tax hike would give raises to Wilson County teachers

Voters have a big decision to make on Tuesday, and it has nothing to do with the nomination for President of the United States. In Wilson County, voters will have to ask themselves if they are willing..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.