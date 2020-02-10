Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BMW > With car show nixed, makers go online to launch new wheels

With car show nixed, makers go online to launch new wheels

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
With car show nixed, makers go online to launch new wheels

With car show nixed, makers go online to launch new wheels

Carmakers unveil new models online as part of a digital press day after the cancellation of the Geneva motor show, due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Ciara Lee reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

With car show nixed, makers go online to launch new wheels

It's one of the most prestgious awards in the auto industry.

But as the Peugeot 208 snagged the car of the year title at the Geneva International Motorshow on Monday (March 2) night, the reception was significantly quieter.

Journalists were barred from attending the event, which normally marks the start of the show.

Switzerland has banned large events expected to draw more than 1,000 people in an attempt to curb the new coronavirus epidemic.

Class="kln">Tesla's Model 3 placed second, while Porsche's Taycan came third.

Tuesday should have been the big day for new car launches.

In fact, it still is, but the makers are having to do it all with live streaming.

First up was BMW and the launch of its Concept i4.

Speaking online from Munich BMW board member Pieter Nota said its China sales have taken a hit.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BMW MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBER PIETER NOTA, SAYING: "Well, first of all, we regret that we can't be in Geneva today.

But the safety of our people has, of course, our utmost priority.

So it's good that we can still present the BMW Concept i4 here in our home base in Munich.

Yes, the coronavirus has some impact, particularly in China at the moment.

But it's also good to see that some indicators already in China pointing in the right direction again BMW, which has factories in China, the U.S. and Europe, said its global supply chain has not been disrupted.

PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, said it has managed to ensure European facilities have enough supplies to keep running.

Daimler also said supply chains are secure.

The Mercedes maker unveiled a number of new plugin hybrid models during the digital press day, including new versions of its CLA and GLA.

The company said that despite many sellers in China having re-opened, it remains too early to forecast the impact of the outbreak.



Recent related news from verified sources

Geneva Motor Show canceled over coronavirus fears

The Geneva Motor Show is the latest trade show to cancel over fears of the coronavirus. The Swiss...
TechCrunch - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

greenmexsocial

greenmex With car show nixed, makers go online to launch new wheels... 4 hours ago

AltemusFrances

Frances Altemus RT @ReutersTV: With car show nixed, makers launch new wheels online https://t.co/kzvTbnNzw3 https://t.co/zi5KALAWxz 4 hours ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV With car show nixed, makers launch new wheels online https://t.co/kzvTbnNzw3 https://t.co/zi5KALAWxz 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Formula E Gen2 EVO - Audi e-tron FE07 concept design [Video]Formula E Gen2 EVO - Audi e-tron FE07 concept design

Aggressive rear wings, a distinctive fin behind the cockpit and a new front with exposed wheels – with the Gen2 EVO, Formula E already provides a glimpse of the all-electric racing series’ future...

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.