Coronavirus latest

Coronavirus latestThe latest of the Coronavirus.
Are serious measures are being taken to contain the "coronavirus."

The number of cases has pushed past 100 in 14 states around the in 14 states around the country.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from our newsroom.

She has more on the efforts to contain the virus..

Plus what we know so far.

Well jon..

According to the world health organization..

There is not a one size fits all approach.

Each country is in a different scenario.

Many of you may be asking..

Should i travel?

Will my kids be ok?

Is it spreading in my community?

The answer to these questions mainly depends on three things.

Where you live..

How old you are..

And how healthy you are.

President trump met with pharmaceutical companies who are working on "covid19" treatments..

And a vaccine that could be available by the end of the year.

However, experts say containment is the the best approach right now.

"we're still hopeful that containment is the right first strategy.

Clearly with containment with a purpose of slowing down the virus and if we're lucky and we do the job really well we may get the opportunity."

For more information on the risks..

And what you can do to stay safe..

Visit the c-d-c's website.

You can find that on our website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com.

For now, reporting live in the newsroom jordan kudisch, news



Coronavirus latest: World is in 'unchartered territory'

The COVID-19 disease has spread to more countries and capitals with almost nine times as many cases...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •FT.comTerra Daily


Could Cheltenham Festival be cancelled due to Coronavirus? The latest odds and advice

Could Cheltenham Festival be cancelled due to Coronavirus? The latest odds and adviceRacegoers are watching nervously for the latest on how Coronavirus could affect Cheltenham Festival,...
Gloucestershire Echo - Published


