Quarantine zones created at Georgia airports in effort to contain the spread of coronavirus

Georgia has ramped up efforts in an effort to contain the spread the coronavirus by setting up quarantine zones at airports and borders.

Footage from March 3 shows the border with Turkey and subsequent footage of Batumi, Kutaisi, and Tbilisi airports taking measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
