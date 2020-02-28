Hairdressers in China attach tools to sticks to keep safe distance from customers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Hairdressers in southern China attached their tools to the end of sticks to keep a safe distance from the customers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The hilarious video, captured by a 30-year-old hairdresser named He Bing in Luzhou city in Sichuan Province on March 1, shows hairdressers holding more than one-metre-long sticks with a brush, a shaver and a hairdryer attached to it.

In order to make the customers feel safe, the hair salon provided the "long-distance haircut" after it reopened.

According to reports, those customers were regular customers and they wanted to try the "long-distance haircut".

The hair salon can offer the service to the customers based on their requirements.

The owner of the hair salon said the creative idea could also bring happiness to customers.