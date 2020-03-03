Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pelicans Push for Postseason

Pelicans Push for Postseason

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
Pelicans Push for PostseasonPelicans Push for Postseason
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pelicans Push for Postseason

Pelicans are 3 games out of a playoff spot in the western conference .

They are in 9th place.

Not common for a team to still have a shot after suffering through a 13 game losing streak.

Yes they have rookie sensation zion williamson and brandon ingram but jrue holiday, josh hart, jj redick, lonzo ball, and average more than 10 points a game.

With a young basketball team coach alvin gentry has to balance being patient while still winning games.

The pelicans have one of the easiest schedules in the nba the rest of the way.

But it does't mean they wil take it easy.

Their motto is everywhere around the arena.

Wo't bow down.

And tha's what it takes to make the playoffs in the talented western conference.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.