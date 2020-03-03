Pelicans Push for Postseason

Pelicans are 3 games out of a playoff spot in the western conference .

They are in 9th place.

Not common for a team to still have a shot after suffering through a 13 game losing streak.

Yes they have rookie sensation zion williamson and brandon ingram but jrue holiday, josh hart, jj redick, lonzo ball, and average more than 10 points a game.

With a young basketball team coach alvin gentry has to balance being patient while still winning games.

The pelicans have one of the easiest schedules in the nba the rest of the way.

But it does't mean they wil take it easy.

Their motto is everywhere around the arena.

Wo't bow down.

And tha's what it takes to make the playoffs in the talented western conference.