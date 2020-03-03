GMK 530 SHOW

C1 3 morning kentucky...while the city of lexington plans to prepare for coronavirus, pharmacies are dealing with a mask shortage... why health officials say it's not cause for concern... plus a lexington vape shop owner says a law that's supposed to help business...is going to end up hurting it.

Nashville police are reporting c1 3 two reporting two people are dead after two tornadoes touching down overnight.

Including one that caused damage near downtown nashville.

L3: breaking news red tornado hits downtown nashville here's a look at some of the damage.

The national weather service says there were winds of 45 miles per hour.

A reported gas leak in the germantown community of nashville forced an evacuation shortly after the tornado moved through the city.

Police officers there have received reports of several homes damaged and numerous injuries.

Officials will survey the damage and confirm the intensity of the tornadoes later today.

Happening today, mayor linda gorton is scheduled to hold a coronavirus response meeting with councilmembers and community leaders.

The meeting this morning will focus on the city's preparation and response to the virus.

The response by many has been to buy protective masks causing a shortage.

Abc 36's alexus larson has important information you need to know that could save you time, money and peace of mind... the coronavirus is new...there's no cure... it's spreading...and it's in the u-s.

"i can understand people's fear because it's something new."

It's the fear of the unknown and people are doing what they can to protect themselves... and many believe wearing a mask will do that.

"they're worried because they can't get the mask."

"the pharmacist at grassroots pharmacy says more people are calling them asking if there are any masks available."

"for several weeks the answer has been no and we can't get them and we don't know when we'll be able to get them in either."

Owner shelley roberts says her primary and secondary wholesaler can't get her anymore masks..

And, she's not alone.

"nobody can get masks and the ones that are able to maybe get some, they're at a high price."

Before you over-pay for a mask or exhaust yourself trying to find one...here's what you need to know....they don't protect you as much as you think, according to the health department.

"if i have a mask on right now, it offers very little protection to protect me from getting sick."

The health department says masks should be used if you're already sick.

"everytime you take a mask you're keeping it from someone else who really needs it and it could be life or death for that person."

"take care in knowing that even if you can't get your hands on the mask, it's because a lot of those resources are being shuffled to frontline healthcare providers."

Reporting in lexington, alexus larson, abc36 news.

And while kentucky has not seen any coronavirus cases, the city of lexington now has more than 500- confirmed cases of the flu.

The health department reports 513 confirmed cases..

Which is 53-more than last week.

Four people have died in connection to the flu this season in lexington, including a baby.

Lexington police are looking for the driver of a red passenger car they say hit a woman crossing georgetown street and lima drive last night around nine.

Police say the woman appeared to have suffered a severe head injury, but was talking on her way to the hospital.

According to a witness...the driver of a red passenger car drove off... and then a second car, also hit the woman.

Police are still working to confirm a second car hit the woman.

New details during a detective's testimony in court, in the death of a woman, found shot in the chest in lexington.

As we have reported... 35-year- old crystal howard, was found shot in her home on shaftsbury road on february 20th.

The next day..

U.s. marshals arrested 21-year-old joseph gonzalez... in shelbyville..

For howard's murder.

According to the lexington herald leader..

A detective testified yesterday in court.... that howard died at her home, after getting shot during a reported drug-deal, on angliana avenue.

As the paper reports...howard's son and friend drove her home, not realizing she had been shot in the chest.

The case, according to the herald- leader...is now going to a grand jury.

And raw emotions in a scott county courtroom ..

For the family of a mother of three found murdered.

Sheena baxter's ex-boyfried joseph hicks pleaded not guilty yesterday in her murder.

Baxter disappeared on valentine's day from her sister's home.

Last week...georgetown police found baxter's body in a storage facilty near hick's home in madison county.

Baxter's sister was in court for hicks' appearance.

She says she will do everything she can to make sure there's justice for sheena.

She's fiesty.

I hear that in the back of my mind.

Christa, you know, she's coaching me, i do.

And i sit there and think about stuff, you know.

She knows i got her....and i promised her i would.

I've got her.

Court records show baxter took out protection orders against hicks during their relationship.

In eastern kentucky..

Counseling is now available at a carter county school... for students who reportedly saw another student hurt himself at school.

According to the district..

An 8th grade student used a knife to hurt himself in front of his classmates yesterday.

The student was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Administrators are investigating.

The salato wildlife education center is reopening today.

The center closed the end of november for the winter months.

L3: white salato center to reopen frankfort, ky visitors have indoor and outdoor viewing opportunities for wildlife including a bear, eagle, bobcats, deer, bison, birds of prey and more.

Educational opportunities and activities include public wildlife trainings and feedings, enrichment programs and raptor encounters.

Hours will be 9 a-m to 5 p-m tuesday through friday and 10 a-m.

To 5 p-m on saturdays.

The kentucky senate is considering a bill that would increase the tax on vaping products in the state by 25-percent to try to get kids to stop buying.

Abc 36's christy bollinger talked to the owner of a vape shop in lexington -- who fears the proposed tax could put some shops out of business.

Vaping "for the vape shops it's probably the end of them."

A dire prediction from the owner of botany bay... but she says thankfully her store has more than just vaping products... to save her livelihood.

"all this stuff it really hurts it has broad ripple effects."

Ginny saville is talking about the recent ban of e- cigarette flavors..

Plus the mininum age requirment to buy tobacco raised to 21..

And now, the proposed 25-percent tax increase on all vaping products.

"if you only have a 30% profit margin there's no way that a business can survive with a 25 tax."

Christy"seville says selling a product like this vaporizer here with the proposed 25% tax increase would cut her profit margin from 30% down to 6%."

Bill sponsor republican representative jerry miller hopes the tax will keep kids from vaping.

"you limit the access to these products people are gonna just smoke again, kids included."

Legislators say the proposed tax would bring in almost 50- million-dollars over the next two fiscal years.

"how are they gonna have any revenue when they have killed the sale?

They're gonna get less money from me not more.

If i have zero sales 25% of zero is zero.

The government is bad at math."

Saville expects the tax increase to pass...but hopes it will be amended to exclude vaping equipment....if it's not...she thinks it would kill the industry.

"if you're trying to keep nicotine away from people and the tax is the way to do it tax the nicotine."

"if your goal is to kill the small businesses tax everything else."

All vaping industry eyes are now on the senate.

In lexington, christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

Fourteen states and one u-s territory will head to the polls today as part of super tuesday. This as another democratic candidate drops out of the race.

This as another democratic candidate drops out of the race.

Overnight a c1 3 show of force and unity as pete buttgieg and amy klobuchar withdrew from the race and announced they will back joe biden in the race for president.

This just hours before voters head to the polls as part of super tuesday, the primary season's biggest voting.

Ines de la cuetara has more.

L3: nation view white democratic field narrows ahead of super tuesday l3: nation view white senator amy klobuchar (d-mn) l3: nation view white democratic field narrows ahead of super tuesday l3: nation view view white mike bloomberg former mayor of new york city l3: nation view white democratic field narrows ahead of super tuesday l3: nation view white ines de la cuetara abc news just hours before the biggest contest of the primary season..

Joe biden getting a major boost pete buttigieg and now amy klobuchar..

Both dropping out of the race for president - and endorsing the former vice president klobuchar: joe will govern with his heart biden --emotional as he accepted mayor pete's endorsement biden: mayor pete is "like beau" biden's landslide win in south carolina..

Reshaping the race.

Former presidential candidate beto orourke also throwing his support behind him..

As the pary's moderates seem ready to come together..

To stop bernie sanders from winning the nomination sot buttigieg: let's put forward somebody's who's actually a democrat.

But sanders-- undeterred sot bernie: the political establishment is getting nervous.

And they look at rallies like this at st paul, and they say, "what's going on here?

The vermont senator drawing the biggest crowds of anyone in the race - and arguing sot bernie: joe is a decent guy.

He's just wrong on the issues.

He's just wrong with regard to his vision for the future.

Super tuesday will also be the first time mike bloomberg is on the ballot..

After being repeatedly interrupted at a fox news town hall..

The billionaire former mayor making it clear he's not going anywhere bloomberg: "i haven't even faced the voters once" tag: tulsi gabbard and elizabeth warren also still in the race..

Polls will begin closing at 7 pm eastern here in virginia and vermont.

Time is... holy mackerel!

It's actually a trout..regardless..

The man who reeled it in is breaking some records.

Plus penn state students gather to mourn the closing of a campus taco bell.

We'll explain in about 10 minutes in talkers.

The company has agreed to shell out a half- billion dollars in a settlement for throttling iphone sixes and sevens.apple admitted it slowed down the phones, but claims they did it to save the phones' batteries.

And could this month's south by southwest conference fall victim to the coronavirus?

Facebook has joined twitter in announcing they're not sending anyone to the big tech and culture event in austin, texas.

Tens of thousands have signed an online petition calling for it to be canceled.

If you believe "everybody needs friends," the latest version of the monopoly game is for you.it just went on sale exclusively on amazon, and it's already number- one in the toys-and- games category.

Those are your tech bytes.

C1 3 c1 3 and good morning.

A new hampshire man has quite the story to tell!

L3: talkers white man catches record 37-pound lake trout check out this monster lake trout that thomas knight reeled in last week!

It was so big that it shattered a decades-old state record!

The previous record was 28 pounds set in 19-58.

Knight's fish weighed in nine pounds heavier... at 37-point-65 pounds.

The new hampshire fish and game department confirmed the record -- and said it's the largest lake trout caught in all of new england!

Knight said it's "very rewarding" and "means the world to him."

He ha the fish preserved via taxidermy.

He's also renting it to a friend to hang in his restaurant for two years.

L3: talkers white students hold closed taco bell vigil penn state students staged a candlelight vigil sunday to mourn the closing of a popular late night staple.

The taco bell on college avenue has closed it doors to the disappointment of many hungry college students.

One student said taco bell is gone but not forgotten because it lives on in our sauce packets.

The building's purple bell sign was gone and its windows were boarded up.

One student wore a taco costume.

The vigil started off as a joke on facebook and quickly went viral.

For the students there with late night taco cravings, there's a new restaurant opening there this summer.

