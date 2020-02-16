Petition for 'Caroline Flack law' handed to Government

A petition signed by 850,000 people calling for "Caroline’s Law" - named after Caroline Flack - has been handed in to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

It calls for tighter laws to protect individuals from harassment and bullying by the press.

Holly Maltby from campaign group 38 Degrees talks about the significance of the petition, calling the handover a "watershed moment".