Petition for 'Caroline Flack law' handed to Government

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Petition for 'Caroline Flack law' handed to Government

Petition for 'Caroline Flack law' handed to Government

A petition signed by 850,000 people calling for "Caroline’s Law" - named after Caroline Flack - has been handed in to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

It calls for tighter laws to protect individuals from harassment and bullying by the press.

Holly Maltby from campaign group 38 Degrees talks about the significance of the petition, calling the handover a "watershed moment".
Recent related news from verified sources

Caroline Flack press petition delivered to government

Campaigners are calling for a law that would make media bullying and harassment a criminal offence.
BBC News - Published

Caroline’s Law: Petition signed by 850,000 calls for end to ‘media bullying’

A petition signed by more than 850,000 people calling for the introduction of a “Caroline’s...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

CapitalChambo

Chris Chambers A petition, signed by more than 850,000 people calling for #CarolinesLaw has been handed to the government today...… https://t.co/a9UEkso0jP 4 minutes ago

jupeai

Ｊｕｈａ Ａｉｒｏｌａ 🎪™ RT @ScotNational: "Behind every photo and every story is a real person. 850,000 people say end media bullying now." https://t.co/mpTCn1rlwN 21 minutes ago

ScotNational

The National "Behind every photo and every story is a real person. 850,000 people say end media bullying now." https://t.co/mpTCn1rlwN 23 minutes ago

mrsflymo

Lis! - Mrs Flymo 💋🤘 Start fining any originators for non truths too. They all need moderating, non truths stopped from being circulated… https://t.co/GBGlHmk0E8 2 hours ago

SmokeyEarl

Ian A petition calling for curbs on the British media in the wake of the death of TV presenter Caroline Flack has been… https://t.co/Y7RUGhAgit 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death [Video]Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death

A petition calling on the UK government to launch an inquiry into British media coverage of public figures has garnered tens of thousands of signatures less than 24 hours after television personality..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death [Video]Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death

A petition calling on the UK government to launch an inquiry into British media coverage of public figures has garnered tens of thousands of signatures less than 24 hours after television personality..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

