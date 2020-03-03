Beautiful peacock adorns mailbox in suburban Los Angeles

This neighborhood in Los Angeles, California is blessed with a population of beautiful Peacocks and Peahens.

A morning commuter stopped to video the bird as he was perched perfectly on top of a mailbox.

Sounds of other peafowl calls can be heard in the distance.

Scenes like this are not uncommon in this neighborhood, but the residents never get tired of their majestic beauty.