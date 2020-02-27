Global  

'My little boy is not coming home': Stepmother arrested, accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

Exactly five weeks after an 11-year-old boy was reported missing from Colorado Springs, his stepmother was arrested in South Carolina on a murder charge in connection to the case.
It has been five weeks to the day since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was last seen and detectives have made an arrest.

Gannon Stauch's stepmother Letecia "Tecia" Stauch has been arrested for murder. It's been nearly five weeks since Gannon was reported missing.

