MO, KS host tornado drills for Severe Weather Awareness Week

AS WE SEE THOSE IMAGESCOME OUT OF NASHVILLE -WE WANT TO HELP YOU BEPREPARED SHOULD ATORNADO HIT OUR AREATHIS SEASON.WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OFSEVERE WEATHERAWARENESS WEEK.ONE OF THE THINGS YOUCAN DO RIGHT NOW ISDOWNLOAD AN APP TOGIVE YOU ALERTS ABOUTDANGEROUS STORMS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN IS IN EXCELSIORSPRINGS WHERE ATORNADO HIT LAST YEARTO HELP US PREPARE.MISSOURI HAD MORETORNADOES LAST YEATHAN 2018 - AND ONE OFTHOSE TORNADOESDESTROYED THE HOUSETHAT USED TO BE HERE.LET ME PUT A LIST OF APPYOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOKINTO UP ON YOUR SCREEN.STORMWARE IS A WEBSIMISSOURI RUNS WITH ALLSORTS OF INFORMATION.NOTIFY JOCO FOCUSES ONJOHNSON COUNTYKANSAS.AND NIXLE IS AN ALERSERVICE CITIES LIKELEE"S SUMMIT USE.I SPOKE TO ONE MAN WHOSAYS HE HEARD LASTYEAR"S STORMPICKING UP AND AN APPNOTIFICATION CONFIRMEDHE NEEDED TO GET INSIDE.Joel Glaspy // Tornado hit nearhishome last year"It was so loud, just sounbelievablyloud.

Just like what all thosepeopleon TV say, it was a train, itwas likeyou're standing next to a trainandyou could just hear it.

We hadthetrees in the background and Icouldn't see over those trees, Ifinallyhollered at the kids, I said wegottaget back into the corner of thebasement bc I said I don't knowwhat's going to pop over thosetrees."REALLY INCREDIBLE TOTHINK ABOUT BEING INTHAT MOMENT.AND HIS STORYHIGHLIGHTS WHY ITS SOIMPORTANT TO HAVE APLAN.THESE TORNADOES CANBE EXTREMELYDANGEROUS.CHARLIE - HOW MANYPEOPLE DIED INTORNADOES HERE LASTYEAR?DATA FROM WX SERVICESAYS THREE IN MO ANDNONE IN KS.