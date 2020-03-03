Global  

'In-flight wi-fi charges to be decided by airlines': Hardeep Singh Puri

‘In-flight wi-fi charges to be decided by airlines’: Hardeep Singh Puri

‘In-flight wi-fi charges to be decided by airlines’: Hardeep Singh Puri

Centre permitted airlines in India to provide in-flight wi-fi services.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed his ‘happiness’ on the decision.

Puri also said that charges will depend on the airlines concerned.

He added, “It’s a commercial decision for the airline to take.” Devices using in-flight WiFi will have to be on airplane mode.

Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 would be the first in India to provide this service.

