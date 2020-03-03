Colorado offers same-day voter registration now < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:35s - Published Colorado offers same-day voter registration Colorado offers same-day voter registration 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Colorado offers same-day voter registration SWITCHING OVER TO OUR STREAMINGAPP AT 7:00 A.M.IF YOU WANT TO VOTE TODAY ANDAREN'T REGISTERED IT ISN'T TOOLATE.COLORADO OFFERS SAME DAY VOTERREGISTRATION.VOTE IN PERSON AT ANY VOTINGSERVICE CENTER IN YOUR COUNTYAND MANY 17-YEAR-OLDS CANREGISTER AND VOTE TODAY.





You Might Like

Tweets about this