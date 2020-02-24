Global  

What voting will decide today

What voting will decide todayMinnesota is one of 14 states voting on Super Tuesday
What voting will decide today

Super tuesday today pe ople in minnesota and 13 other states are deciding who they want to see on the ballot in november.

Kimt news three's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning from the city clerks office.

Madelyne are people working already?

Brooke and tyler.

People (are already out and about, preparing for what's ahead.

It's an election year.

And by the end of 2020 we (may( have a new president.

Today marks the first presidential primary in minnesota in nearly 30 years.

That's because it's been a caucus state since the yearly 1990's.

(who( is on the ballot has changed drastically over the last 48 hours.

I wanted to see how the community is feeling heading into super tuesday today.

At least one person i spoke with believes in the opportunities that come with this constitutional "i feel that voting is your right and that's the one thing about the united states is that we have a right to our opinion."

There are 14 states across the nation are participating in super tuesday.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt



