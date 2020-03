Dove Mountain CSTEM school to expand nearly one year after opening its doors

DESIRE TO HAVE A SCHOOL IN THISAREA AND BECAUSE OF EVERYTHINGIT HAS TO OFFER WITH BEING AC-STEM ENVIRONMENT.

IF YOU ALLREMEMBER, THE SCHOOL OPENEDITS DOORS FOR THIS FIRST TIMEBACK IN AUGUST OF 20-19 --STUDENTS HAVEN'T EVEN FINISHEDTHEIR FIRST YEAR HERE ANDALREADY IT'S EXPANDING.

ONE OFTHE REASONS THE SCHOOL WAS ABIG HIT -- IT INCORPORATEDCOMPUTER, SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY,ENGINEERING AND MATH INTOEVERY ASPECT OF LEARNING.

ATDOVE MOUNTAIN STUDENTS LEARNTO GARDEN, USE DIFFERENT TOOLSAND A WHOLE LOT MORE THAT ISMEANT TO ADVANCE THEIRLEARNING.

CONSTRUCTION OF THENEW CLASSROOMS HAS ALREADYSTARTED.

THOSE NEW CLASSROOMSWILL ALLOW FOR (150 NEWSTUDENTS TO ENROLL HERE.ANDREA DIVIJAK/DOVE MOUNTAINCSTEM K-8 PRINCIPAL "SO WE DOLOOK AT WHAT OUR CAPACITY INEACH GRADE LEVEL IS AND SOWE'RE ABLE TO ACCEPT STUDENTSUP TO THAT CAPACITY AND SOBASED ON OUR STAFFING WE WILLBE ADDING A FEW NEW STAFFMEMBERS NEXT YEAR." RIGHT NOWTHERE ARE ABOUT 850 STUDENTSENROLLED AT DOVE MOUNTAIN.WITH THE NEW STUDENTS -- ABOUTONE THOUSAND WILL BE ABLE TOLEARN STARTING NEXT SCHOOLYEAR.

SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAIDTHEY ARE (ALREADY ENROLLINGSTUDENTS.

REPORTING LIVE FROMMARANA, VERONICA ACOSTA, KGUNNINE ON YOUR SIDE.