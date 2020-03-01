Britain's tourist attractions appear quiet in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

Some of England's most popular tourist attractions appear quiet in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.



Recent related videos from verified sources Some of England's most popular tourist attractions appear quiet in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak Some of England's most popular tourist attractions appear quiet in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:55Published 1 hour ago UK planning in case coronavirus get 'much worse' Britain's Health Minister Matt Hancock said the country is planning in case the coronavirus epidemic gets "much worse", describing the outbreak as a "very, very.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:18Published 2 days ago