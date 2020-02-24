Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Candidate Close-Up! Just How Rich Is Mike Bloomberg

Candidate Close-Up! Just How Rich Is Mike Bloomberg

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Candidate Close-Up! Just How Rich Is Mike Bloomberg

Candidate Close-Up! Just How Rich Is Mike Bloomberg

]Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is the 12 richest person in the world, and is spending his own wealth on his campaign.

We take a look at just how wealthy he really is.

Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg Criticized For Complaining About ‘Eat the Rich’ Sign in Flint, Michigan

Bloomberg Criticized For Complaining About ‘Eat the Rich’ Sign in Flint, Michigan2020 Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg was criticized and mocked on...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Campaign 2020: Mike Bloomberg's Hometown Neighbors Speak Out On Presidential Ambitions [Video]Campaign 2020: Mike Bloomberg's Hometown Neighbors Speak Out On Presidential Ambitions

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg was raised in a modest one-family home in Medford, Massachusetts. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:00Published

Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Campaign Opens Field Office In Pittsburgh [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Campaign Opens Field Office In Pittsburgh

Mike Bloomberg is trying to get a foot hold in the Pittsburgh area. His campaign has opened a field office in Pittsburgh; KDKA's

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.