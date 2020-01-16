Marshall County Amendment Vote

Today voters in marshall county will decide whether or not their sheriff can use jail inmate food money for other purposes within the sheriff's office.

A representative from the sheriff's office told me marshall county sheriff phil sims is in favor of the change.

Take a look at this sample ballot-- the bill is called amendment 1, not to be confused with the state-wide amendment 1 because this one only applies to marshall county.

This amendment comes after state legislation passed last year to stop the practice of allowing sheriff's to use the money for personal use.

Currently if there is a surplus of the jail food funds, state law permits only 25 percent of it can go toward other law enforcement expenses.

If this amendment is passed, any extra jail food funds in marshall county would move to a discretionary fund to be used for jail or sheriff's office use only .

A similar amendment will also be on the ballot for voters in etowah county also.

