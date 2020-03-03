The latest: CDC confirms 2 Tampa Bay area residents have coronavirus

The CDC confirmed Monday afternoon that two people in the Tampa Bay area have the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.



Recent related videos from verified sources State officials respond to Coronavirus We now know Florida's first two cases of the Coronavirus are patients in the Tampa Bay area. But as that news surfaces, so are questions surrounding the timeline of when our state's.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:17Published 2 hours ago Store shelves cleared of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes after confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tampa Bay Some store shelves are empty after the Tampa Bay area has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:53Published 11 hours ago