The latest: CDC confirms 2 Tampa Bay area residents have coronavirus

The latest: CDC confirms 2 Tampa Bay area residents have coronavirus

The latest: CDC confirms 2 Tampa Bay area residents have coronavirus

The CDC confirmed Monday afternoon that two people in the Tampa Bay area have the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

Complete coverage >> https://wfts.tv/39c6gx0
