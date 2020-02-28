Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bruno Fernandes Will FLOP At Manchester United! | #HotTakes

Bruno Fernandes Will FLOP At Manchester United! | #HotTakes

Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 10:02s - Published < > Embed
Bruno Fernandes Will FLOP At Manchester United! | #HotTakesBruno Fernandes Will FLOP At Manchester United! | #HotTakes
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vivalalampard

🇲🇾 inshAllah Bruno Fernandes will flop 23 hours ago

Omar71567419

20LE|GEND RT @_moses_chacha: Bruno Fernandes will flop at Manchester united. Just wait and see. 1 week ago

aDnVn

adnan 🇺🇬 RT @punditlanguage: Laughable how rival fans spent time on these streets to explain how Bruno Fernandes will become a flop and take seasons… 1 week ago

JJomedy

𝑱𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒅𝒚 RT @LuisSixth: "Bruno Fernandes will flop in the prem" https://t.co/pJOLvPbcAT 1 week ago

edu9ardo

Eduardo Bernardes RT @LuisSixth: "Bruno Fernandes will flop in the prem" https://t.co/qwQRoYXAa1 https://t.co/pJOLvPbcAT 1 week ago

LuisSixth

⬛️ luís abreu VI 🇵🇹 ⬜️ "Bruno Fernandes will flop in the prem" https://t.co/qwQRoYXAa1 https://t.co/pJOLvPbcAT 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

OFFICIAL: Manchester United Sign £50M Bruno Fernandes! | Transfer Talk [Video]OFFICIAL: Manchester United Sign £50M Bruno Fernandes! | Transfer Talk

Manchester United have finally signed Bruno Fernandes beating Barcelona to his signature, but will he be a success?!

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 09:13Published

Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16 [Video]Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo after Manchester United eased through to the last 16 of the Europa League. United dismissed Belgian opponents Club Brugge..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.