United Way launches book drive to help San Diego families

United Way launches book drive to help San Diego families

United Way launches book drive to help San Diego families

In an effort to help curb illiteracy, the United Way of San Diego is launching a week-long book drive for "America Reads." The books will be given to low-income families.
