SCOTUS Will Rule on Affordable Care Act Next Term 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:05s - Published SCOTUS Will Rule on Affordable Care Act Next Term The Supreme Court's next term begins in October. This means the court will not render a decision on the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, until after the 2020 election.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Supreme Court to hear challenge to Obamacare The case challenging the Affordable Care Act will likely be heard by the court in its next term,...

CBS News - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this