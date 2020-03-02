Global  

Public Enemy Says Split With Flavor Flav Not A Political Decision

Public Enemy Says Split With Flavor Flav Not A Political DecisionRap group Public Enemy has split with founding member Flavor Flav.
0
Flavor Flav Kicked Out of Public Enemy After Cease and Desist Letter to Bernie Sanders

Flavor Flav has been kicked out of Public Enemy after more than 35 years in the hip-hop group.
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Public Enemy splits with Flavor Flav over Bernie Sanders rally

Rap group Public Enemy has split with founder member Flavor Flav after a dispute over the group's...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



Public Enemy Announces Flavor Flav Is No Longer Part Of The Group

Although Chuck D recently said Flavor Flav would have one year to "get his act together," Public Enemy has just announced he's no longer part of the groundbreaking Hip Hop..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:35Published

Trending Now: Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav

Rolling Stone reports that Flavor Flav and Chuck D were fighting over the marketing of their group's name and the likeness for a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published

