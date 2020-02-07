Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lionel Messi To REJECT New Barcelona Contract Over Feud With Abidal?! | Transfer Talk

Lionel Messi To REJECT New Barcelona Contract Over Feud With Abidal?! | Transfer Talk

Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 08:22s - Published < > Embed
Lionel Messi To REJECT New Barcelona Contract Over Feud With Abidal?! | Transfer Talk

Lionel Messi To REJECT New Barcelona Contract Over Feud With Abidal?! | Transfer Talk

Lionel Messi was not happy with comments from Eric Abidal who blamed the players for Valverde's.

The goat himself took it to Instagram and called him out to name those players!

Wow!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Messi pledges his future to Barcelona [Video]Messi pledges his future to Barcelona

Lionel Messi says he wants to stay at Barcelona after his future was in doubt following a public row with club director Eric Abidal earlier this month

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:12Published

Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City [Video]Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola does not believe Lionel Messi will ever leave Barcelona amid rumours of a switch to Manchester City. The Argentina playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this week..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.