WATCHING YOU | Book Club Favorites Discussion 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 26:17s - Published WATCHING YOU | Book Club Favorites Discussion Today we're talking about Lisa Jewell's WATCHING YOU. Tell us your thoughts, and be sure to join our Facebook Group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bookclubfavorites/And get more info about the book here! Https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Watching-You/Lisa-Jewell/9781501190087 0

