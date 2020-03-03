Global  

What would've been revealed at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show

What would've been revealed at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show

What would've been revealed at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show

Due to fears over the coronavirus, the 2020 Geneva Motor Show was cancelled.

However, that didn't stop plenty of news from being released.

Here's all you need to know...
Recent related news from verified sources

Video: 2020 'Geneva' Motor Show | The 18 cars you must see

Geneva may have been cancelled, but we're still bringing you a round-up video from the show...
Autocar - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

THE VIRUTAL GENEVA AUTO SHOW [Video]THE VIRUTAL GENEVA AUTO SHOW

While the Coronavirus may have forced the cancellation of the Geneva International Auto Show. It did not stop automakers from debuting their newest vehicles or concept cars. Bumpe2Bumpertv has a round..

Credit: Bumper2Bumper     Duration: 03:25Published

World Premiere New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Geneva Motor Show 2020 [Video]World Premiere New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Geneva Motor Show 2020

A swift alternative programme for the Geneva Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG presented the highlights of their product premieres live on the media portal Mercedes me media. The digital press..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:08Published

