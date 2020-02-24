Global  

9 KILLED AFTER TORNADOES

Also breaking overnight?

At least 9 people killed in a tornado that hit nashville.

Dozens of buildings in east nashville have reportedly collapsed or suffered extensive damage.

Emergency shelters have been set up and schools in the area are closed today?

However?

Super tuesday polling locations will remain open.

The nashville tornado was one of two?

That touched down in central tennessee from the same storm system that brought heavy rain overnight



