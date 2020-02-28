Global  

Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish promote 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish promote 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish promote 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ritesh Deshmukh are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film "Baaghi 3".
#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff: Mom Ayesha Shroff shares an unseen childhood pic of the Baaghi 3 star, calls him 'the best son'

Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Baaghi 3 along with Shraddha Kapoor. The film also stars Riteish...
Bollywood Life - Published

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff REVEALS he had a ‘huge crush’ on Shraddha Kapoor in school

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is set to hit the screens on March 6. The film also...
Bollywood Life - Published


