May Doesn't Remember Shooting Sarge

Sarge is somehow miraculously recovering from the four bullets May put into his body.

Daisy, Yo-Yo, and Agent Piper still aren't sure why this happened.

It's very out of character for May, especially the use of a gun.

Agent Piper heads off to investigate May's room, and Yo-Yo interrogates May -- who suddenly has no recollection of the event.

And unfortunately, Piper finds something else nefarious at work on the quinjet.

From 'Leap,' season 6, episode 10 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Watch Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

FRIDAYS 8|7c on ABC, streaming and on demand.