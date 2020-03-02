Global  

'Super Tuesday' Arrives In California

'Super Tuesday' Arrives In CaliforniaLocal elections officials are already busy.
California braces for long lines at Super Tuesday primary

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in California are bracing for long lines and urging patience as...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleCBS News


Big Super Tuesday prizes a study in contrasts over voting

The two biggest states participating in Super Tuesday represent another story aside from what happens...
Seattle Times - Published


dwlen_

Dylan ⭕️ @8NEWS It’s ok his campaign will die once Super Tuesday arrives. I don’t think anything could overturn the 2 millio… https://t.co/03PPqKsIxZ 3 days ago


Moderates rally around Biden ahead of Super Tuesday [Video]Moderates rally around Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

Moderate Democrats rallied around former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of several major primaries across the U.S. on Super Tuesday (March 3). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published

Davidson Co. preparing for Super Tuesday [Video]Davidson Co. preparing for Super Tuesday

Tennesseans will head to the polls on March 3 to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary election as part of Super Tuesday.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:30Published

