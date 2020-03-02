Happy Birthday, Camila Cabello!

Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao turns 23 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

Her audition for “The X Factor” was her first time singing in front of people.

2.

She’s a huge Harry Potter fan.

3.

Cabello learned English by watching cartoons.

4.

She collects bows.

5.

She went from having a poster of Taylor Swift in her room to later having her 18th birthday party thrown by Swift.

