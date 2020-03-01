Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Justin Bieber's romantic night in

Justin Bieber's romantic night in

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Justin Bieber's romantic night in

Justin Bieber's romantic night in

Justin Bieber celebrated his recent birthday with a "romantic" night in with his wife Hailey.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Inside Justin Bieber's Romantic 26th Birthday Celebration With Hailey Bieber

Happy birthday, Justin Bieber! The pop star celebrated his 26th birthday one day early on Saturday,...
E! Online - Published

Justin Bieber Looks a Little Too Mellow Celebrating 26th Birthday

Justin Bieber turned 26 this weekend -- and as much as you might think the guy had every reason to...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Justin Bieber celebrated his birthday with a 'romantic' night in - The ‘Changes' hitmaker revealed his wife Hailey… https://t.co/X3bNU9onDO 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Inside Justin Bieber's 26th birthday [Video]Inside Justin Bieber's 26th birthday

Justin Bieber had a low key birthday party at Delilah, but it's what Hailey did for him on his actual birthday night that you have to see.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Justin Bieber teases Changes visual album [Video]Justin Bieber teases Changes visual album

Justin Bieber prepared over the weekend to drop a visual version of his chart-topping album Changes.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.