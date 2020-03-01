Justin Bieber's romantic night in 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:52s - Published Justin Bieber's romantic night in Justin Bieber celebrated his recent birthday with a "romantic" night in with his wife Hailey.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Inside Justin Bieber's Romantic 26th Birthday Celebration With Hailey Bieber Happy birthday, Justin Bieber! The pop star celebrated his 26th birthday one day early on Saturday,...

E! Online - Published 2 days ago



Justin Bieber Looks a Little Too Mellow Celebrating 26th Birthday Justin Bieber turned 26 this weekend -- and as much as you might think the guy had every reason to...

TMZ.com - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Echoingwalls Music Justin Bieber celebrated his birthday with a 'romantic' night in - The ‘Changes' hitmaker revealed his wife Hailey… https://t.co/X3bNU9onDO 2 hours ago