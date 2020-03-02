‘He hasn’t lost his love of animals’: Elderly US man with Alzheimer's finds comfort in robot cat

This is the heartwarming moment an 83-year-old former veterinarian from Delaware gets comforted by the presence of a robotic cat.

Footage filmed by the man's wife shows him cuddling and kissing with the toy, which he named Sweetheart.

This robot cat is a helpful tool that eases any pressure from situations that cause concern for people battling with Alzheimer's disease and those around them, the man's wife said.

She told Newsflare: "Video of my husband, who has Alzheimer’s, receiving his 83rd birthday present, a robot cat.

"We have two real cats, which he loves, but they don’t stay with him 24/7 because they are doing cat things.

"He really loved the robot cat and thought it was real.

He named it Sweetheart.

"Sometimes he thinks it’s a dog, sometimes a cat.

"It purrs, rolls over, licks its paw, twitches its ears and meows.

"I would very much like people to see this as it is extremely helpful in keeping him comfortable in crowded situations and when he gets restless at home.

"Many people don’t know they are available.

"He was a veterinarian for over forty years and he hasn’t lost his love of animals." This heartwarming moment was captured on September 9, 2019.

Names have been withheld at the family's request.