Latino Vote Split Between Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden

The Latino vote could prove very powerful on Super Tuesday, according to CBS News' Maria Elena Salinas.

Sharon Landry @ArmsNdTabletops When you have to divide the votes between so many candidates it makes sense. If the Latino vote g… https://t.co/2qUQSaPgN0 1 week ago

Challis Coulston @avdepaul @Carrasquillo @UnivisionNews Much deader with anyone else, using that reasoning. But the Latino vote for… https://t.co/TjeKoad8WT 4 days ago

Undecided...Again @tamagartchi @rpackrat1 @PhiSteveO @RonaldKlain Yes. Az is 1/3 Latino. And the Latino vote is split...between being… https://t.co/Lpuw8kN8gk 2 days ago

Gaslit ⚖ 🌈♀️⚖ @yashar The latino vote is split between Trump and the democratic nominee. Democrats need the black vote to win. #Biden2020 #JoeBiden2020 2 days ago