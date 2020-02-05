Global  

Happy Birthday, Camila Cabello!

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao turns 23 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

Her audition for “The X Factor” was her first time singing in front of people.

2.

She’s a huge Harry Potter fan.

3.

Cabello learned English by watching cartoons.

4.

She collects bows.

5.

She went from having a poster of Taylor Swift in her room to later having her 18th birthday party thrown by Swift.

Camila Cabello spends birthday filming 'Cinderella' [Video]Camila Cabello spends birthday filming 'Cinderella'

Camila Cabello is spending her 23rd birthday across the pond.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Camila Cabello Reacts To Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Halftime Show [Video]Camila Cabello Reacts To Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hailey Bieber loves her husband. Shakira is happy people love her. Plus - Do you wanna smell like Selena Gomez? Cause you’re in luck.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:44Published

