Happy Birthday, Camila Cabello! 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:57s - Published Happy Birthday, Camila Cabello! Happy Birthday, Camila Cabello! Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao turns 23 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the singer. 1. Her audition for “The X Factor” was her first time singing in front of people. 2. She’s a huge Harry Potter fan. 3. Cabello learned English by watching cartoons. 4. She collects bows. 5. She went from having a poster of Taylor Swift in her room to later having her 18th birthday party thrown by Swift. Happy Birthday, Camila Cabello!