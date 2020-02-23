87 people currently quarantined in Georgia

At least 87 people in Sachkhere and Abastumani have been officially quarantined amid the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe.

Footage from March 3 shows the Centre of Tuberculosis in the capital Tbilisi and the Abastumani Lung Center- which is close to the Turkish border - taking precaution in containing the spread.

Further footage shows the Sachkhere Hotel also taking measures against Covid-19.