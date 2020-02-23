Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 87 people currently quarantined in Georgia

87 people currently quarantined in Georgia

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
87 people currently quarantined in Georgia

87 people currently quarantined in Georgia

At least 87 people in Sachkhere and Abastumani have been officially quarantined amid the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe.

Footage from March 3 shows the Centre of Tuberculosis in the capital Tbilisi and the Abastumani Lung Center- which is close to the Turkish border - taking precaution in containing the spread.

Further footage shows the Sachkhere Hotel also taking measures against Covid-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Georgia kills 6 people, including 3 children

Six people, including three children, were killed early Sunday in a head-on crash on Interstate 95,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Georgians Advised To Stop Kissing Amid Coronavirus Scare

By Giorgi Lomsadze* (Eurasianet) — Georgia’s top doctor has instructed people to refrain from...
Eurasia Review - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Terrifying ghost prank amuses and horrifies people in Georgia Republic [Video]Terrifying ghost prank amuses and horrifies people in Georgia Republic

The scary-good fun is in Tsibili, Georgia as a spooky Halloween prank terrifies and amuses passersby. The horrifying humor is from April 14, 2019.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 09:49Published

Juliette residents fighting for clean water [Video]Juliette residents fighting for clean water

People in one Middle Georgia county are fighting for clean water.

Credit: WMGTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.