Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How to stay informed and prepared for coronavirus

How to stay informed and prepared for coronavirus

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
How to stay informed and prepared for coronavirus

How to stay informed and prepared for coronavirus

It's important to be prepared for the possible spread of coronavirus, but experts say it shouldn't interrupt your daily life.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

How to stay informed and prepared for coronavirus

CORONAVIRUS."THE KANSASDEPARTMENT OF HEALTHAND ENVIRONMENT" SAYSTWO POSSIBLE CASES OFTHE CORONAVIRUS CAMEBACK NEGATIVE.THAT MEANS THERE ARENO CASES OF THE VIRUSIN THE STATE.ONE OF THE PEOPLE HELDIN QUARANTINE WAS INLAWRENCE.-WITH ALL THISINFORMATION COMING OUTABOUT CORONAVIRUS--IT'S EASY TO BE SCARED.BUT REMINDER-- THISINFORMATION IS NOTMEANT TO SCARE YOU--IT'S MEANT TO PREPAREYOU.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER RAE DANIELJOINS US LIVE--WITH TIPS ON HOW TOSTAY INFORMED-- NOTWORRIED.I SPOKE WITH APYSCHOLOGIST FROMTRUMAN MEDICALCENTERS --OF COURSE YOU WANT TOBE AWARE OF WHAT'SGOING ON -- BUT DON'TLET IT CONSUME YOUHERE ARE A FEW TIPSTHAT WERE SHARED WITHME:KNOW WHERE YOU'REGETTING YOURINFORMATION FROMCHECK RELIABLESOURCES: CDC, PUBLICHEALTH CENTERS, RATHERTHAN SOCIAL MEDIADON'T LET IT INTERRUPTYOUR LIFESo nothing's wrong with washingyour hands multiple times a day, butif you're spending an hour doingit orgetting in trouble at work oryou can'tleave the house because you'reworried about something, that'susually , you know that's a markwhere you should probably talktosomebody if you are having aserious anxiety issue - morethan justnormal worryingIF YOU DO FEEL YOURSELFGETTING ANXIOUS THEREARE A FEW TECHNIQUESTO CALM DOWN -- DEEPBREATHS FOR EXAMPLE.PLACING YOUR HAND ONYOUR CHEST ANDSTOMACH AND TAKINGTHOSE DEEP BREATHS INFROM YOUR STOMACH TOHELP RELIEVE SOME OFTHAT ANXIETY.REPORTING LIVE, RAE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrightSunEnter1

b lee RT @BrightSunEnter1: 67goingon50 on the Coronovirus: Don't panic but Be Prepared. Stay informed. Boost your immune system. https://t.co/x… 1 hour ago

vincetporter

Vince Porter RT @RegenceIdaho: As the coronavirus (COVID-19) news unfolds, we're taking action to ensure our communities are prepared and informed. - F… 2 hours ago

illustriousmon1

illustrious monster RT @CPHO_Canada: Canadians’ best defence against #COVID19 is to stay informed and be prepared. While the risk of spread within Canada remai… 2 hours ago

manopeople

Jaime Molera RT @drcarachrist: My friends & family have been reaching out to me, wondering what to do about #coronavirus. It is expected that more cases… 2 hours ago

iwanttolearn

Barbara Disco RT @RepBera: The novel #coronavirus is a growing public health threat. We need to stay informed, vigilant, and prepared. Visit my website… 5 hours ago

RepBera

Ami Bera, M.D. The novel #coronavirus is a growing public health threat. We need to stay informed, vigilant, and prepared. Visit… https://t.co/NDBh3luzl3 6 hours ago

garden4u_wa

Donna Maher RT @RegenceWA: As the coronavirus (COVID-19) news unfolds, we're taking action to ensure our communities are prepared and informed. - FAQ… 6 hours ago

Glenna_JCH

Glenna Harris RT @RegenceOregon: As the coronavirus (COVID-19) news unfolds, we're taking action to ensure our communities are prepared and informed. -… 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado 'prepared as possible' for coronavirus, Polis says, as state ramps up emergency plans [Video]Colorado 'prepared as possible' for coronavirus, Polis says, as state ramps up emergency plans

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday said Colorado is "prepared as possible" for the coronavirus and is ramping up its emergency response efforts, though positive tests of the virus have been confirmed in the..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:27Published

Hamilton County health officials update, explain local COVID-19 preparations [Video]Hamilton County health officials update, explain local COVID-19 preparations

Health officials gave advice on how to react to COVID-19 and how to stay prepared, in case the virus ever makes its way to the Tri-State. At this point, there haven't been any confirmed cases anywhere..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.