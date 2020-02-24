Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Medicaid > The Trump Administration Says Medicare And Medicaid May Not Cover Coronavirus Treatment

The Trump Administration Says Medicare And Medicaid May Not Cover Coronavirus Treatment

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
The Trump Administration Says Medicare And Medicaid May Not Cover Coronavirus Treatment

The Trump Administration Says Medicare And Medicaid May Not Cover Coronavirus Treatment

The Trump administration said that it is "looking" at what coronavirus treatments will be covered by Medicaid and Medicare.

Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the agency may not be able to pay for treatments.

"We are looking at what we cover and clarifying the types of products and services".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Trump Administration Says Medicare And Medicaid May Not Cover Coronavirus Treatment

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released



Recent related news from verified sources

Democrat lawmakers look to cut Big Pharma out of the vaccine racket for coronavirus

(Natural News) A contingent of 40 House Democrats has signed a letter calling on the Trump...
NaturalNews.com - Published

The Trump administration just backtracked and said a coronavirus vaccine would be affordable for Americans — after triggering massive blowback

The Trump administration just backtracked and said a coronavirus vaccine would be affordable for Americans — after triggering massive blowback· *The Trump administration reversed itself on Thursday and said a coronavirus vaccine would be...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bluervoice

Patti McDaniel RT @virginia_true: So, an illness that disproportionately effects elderly Americans might not be fully covered by Medicare/Medicaid? So say… 2 minutes ago

Kitty_Kat_2016

Kathryn Bodkin @realDonaldTrump The #Grifter #IMPOTUS @realDonaldTrump #Kakistocracy says Medicare and Medicaid might not cover al… https://t.co/L65YUzWwj5 7 minutes ago

JBrexton

JaredBrexton 🎸 The Trump administration says Medicare and Medicaid might not cover all healthcare for coronavirus patients… https://t.co/rgAs3EAA8g 11 minutes ago

bad_pooky

Bender_Over (Teri) RT @jo_williams5: The Trump administration says Medicare and Medicaid might not cover all healthcare for coronavirus patients https://t.co/… 13 minutes ago

GoodEno33831393

Reginafutch RT @robert_pohlman: The Trump administration says Medicare and Medicaid might not cover all healthcare for coronavirus patients https://t.c… 16 minutes ago

MayDayMayDae

Marsha RT @crampell: The Trump administration says Medicare and Medicaid might not cover all healthcare for coronavirus patients https://t.co/YXcS… 24 minutes ago

TellisMae

Trellis Mae Peoples The Trump administration says Medicare and Medicaid might not cover all healthcare for coronavirus patients… https://t.co/jOFlmNpESD 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scaramucci Wants Trump to Take a Backseat on Coronavirus [Video]Scaramucci Wants Trump to Take a Backseat on Coronavirus

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital and former White House communications director, has an optimistic view of the markets going forward despite the headwinds of the COVID-19 outbreak..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:29Published

Trump Administration Ordering Chinese News Outlets To Cut U.S. Staff [Video]Trump Administration Ordering Chinese News Outlets To Cut U.S. Staff

The Trump administration is reportedly ordering Chinese outlets to cut U.S. staff.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.