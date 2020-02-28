Global  

Israel General Election : Netanyahu holds edge over rival Gantz

Israel General Election : Netanyahu holds edge over rival GantzIsrael General Election : Netanyahu holds edge over rival Gantz
Israel exit polls give Netanyahu edge but short of majority

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a solid edge over his main rival in Israel’s third...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News


‘There’s been no change’: Jaded Israelis head to polls for third time in a year, as polarised as ever

‘There’s been no change’: Jaded Israelis head to polls for third time in a year, as polarised as everIt is Groundhog Day in Israel. For the third time in less than a year, the country is holding a...
WorldNews - Published


Dilawar44014346

Dilawar Khan RT @2020von2020: Israel's PM Netanyahu has declared victory in the snap general election held on Monday. #VoiceOfNations https://t.co/0j26r… 2 minutes ago

Drailxthecircus

D RAIL RT @swilkinsonbc: War criminal Netanyahu, charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, claims the victory in apartheid israel’s 3rd gen… 2 minutes ago

iamrealmarvin

Marvin Musni 🇵🇭 RT @CNN: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks set to come out top in Israel's general election, according to projections made by the cou… 5 minutes ago

Jane63216488

Jane RT @cnni: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks set to come out top in Israel's general election, according to projections made by the co… 24 minutes ago


Israel election: Exit polls show Netanyahu holds edge over rival [Video]Israel election: Exit polls show Netanyahu holds edge over rival

Exit polls say PM Netanyahu secured 37 of parliament's 120 seats with rival Gantz at 32.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:47Published

Israeli Voters Hit Polls For Third Election In Under A Year [Video]Israeli Voters Hit Polls For Third Election In Under A Year

The country&apos;s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and retired general Benny Gantz face off again.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

