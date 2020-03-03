Saint Josephs Hospital Foundation

Later on today with trying conditions.

They did this afternoon ... i think you left the initiative adjust the foundation to provide support for the when and taking the national heroes does all that adaptively staggers in areas of los angeles.

This partnership, you guys have going on.

This is a really foundation is the nonprofit i brainstorm a friend of ours type lawyer back in 2012 that decided that women shouldn't have to choose tween buying groceries and having sai this organization finds mammograms, ultrasounds, biopsies less edema sleeves transportation for women of today with with rest health and breast cancer screening and so we've been very fortunate for the partnership with lbi and eric to help the huge donor to this organization.

Natural and all the will always been all th company itself would be discontinued the exercise of th exterior of manufacture of exterior and the exterior on the menu was the perspective of knowledge that we decide to abolish it call our values on the wiley exist is to be a stronger communities on strong community that i discovered those who serve the community and have them note writing the cancer.

Another good point forc everybody at the disadvantage the city along with points for spencer fight so done that for many years now and that we very promptly followed the seller of germany.

It is a joint on the other.

We traditionally have the given of this about to support the identified in the answer.

The reduction in the last video studio twitchell about the street in the square feet.

The show about 3000 ideas and $30 and the people coming up on the election next week with one of our machine.

The 16th on machine 145.

Explore which is to the time the on the basis of the action would be to fight the breast-cancer on the portion of the go to use my dr. seuss.

How important is it to have people and companies back to you guys and help you in thi initiative, especially those sometimes we don't think the monthly construction as a rescue initiated by the mother backing you well.

It's a huge honor to be the recipient of the nation from elliott him estimating maybe around 50,000 which will divide mammograms for around hundred women so i get to see it personally.

Every day the benefit of their feta patient just yesterday that had something that needed the five season.

I think she delayed coming in then yes ma'am.

She was able to be served were really really grateful they are by far biggest supporter connection huge national level.

Those are loving about your home for the future partnership being the heavy for less than you sign the agreement tremendously.

We start with a small machine based on machine and now we are the no bigger machine.

We expect six, aged no fundraising.

This new method we continue to support the fight against the breast-cancer and all communities under suspicion lexington.

It means a lot to us humans are the two employees on the this is the typical overtime that