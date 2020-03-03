Google Staff in Ireland Told to Work From Home Due to Coronavirus Fears 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:16s - Published Google Staff in Ireland Told to Work From Home Due to Coronavirus Fears A majority of Google's staff in its Ireland office have been told to work from home as coronavirus fears continue to mount after an employee reported flu-like symptoms. 0

