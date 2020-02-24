Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > World Health Organization > WHO Chief Gives Warning Regarding Coronavirus

WHO Chief Gives Warning Regarding Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
WHO Chief Gives Warning Regarding Coronavirus

WHO Chief Gives Warning Regarding Coronavirus

In response to the global outbreak of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) is weighing in.

According to Reuters, the head of the WHO said that public health officials are operating in "unchartered territory".

The virus has infected more than 90,000 people across 73 countries and territories to date.

The virus has spread to every continent except Antarctica since it was first identified in December 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WHO Chief Gives Warning Regarding Coronavirus

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|0 Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus containment window shrinking as virus spreads to more countries

Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the window of opportunity to contain the...
CTV News - Published

Coronavirus: Scots warned to 'expect' outbreak of disease

Coronavirus: Scots warned to 'expect' outbreak of diseaseScots are being warned to brace themselves for an “expected” outbreak of deadly coronavirus as...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The “Wuhan Shake” Is The New Way To Greet People Without Spreading Coronavirus [Video]The “Wuhan Shake” Is The New Way To Greet People Without Spreading Coronavirus

A video of three men using their feet to greet one another instead of shaking hands has gone viral as the world tries to deter the spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19. The chief medical officer in..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Coronavirus cases may 'peak' in May - Welsh medical chief [Video]Coronavirus cases may 'peak' in May - Welsh medical chief

There may be an “upsurge” of coronavirus cases in April, resulting in a peak in May before a “downturn later in the year”, the chief medical officer for Wales said. Dr Frank Atherton told a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.