WHO Chief Gives Warning Regarding Coronavirus

In response to the global outbreak of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) is weighing in.

According to Reuters, the head of the WHO said that public health officials are operating in "unchartered territory".

The virus has infected more than 90,000 people across 73 countries and territories to date.

The virus has spread to every continent except Antarctica since it was first identified in December 2019.