The Scams That Rob People Of The Most Money

ur one... ur koo⁷ @vampiregguk Monat.... mlm is multi level marketing. it scams poor people into investing hundreds of $$$ into produ… https://t.co/yOoGt1xS2A 4 hours ago

Martin RT @JimBrowning11: @Gara_Prime @paulsansom The reason that I went to mainstream media is to get more exposure of the scams. I can't reach t… 17 hours ago

MF @CANCEL_SAM because you have a system that will take Every patient which will overwork the nurses and doctors. Cons… https://t.co/gEiuit53gB 1 day ago

ابراهيم المقاتل الصاخب Besides that, the smartest people are still, for the most part, behind bitcoin. Not all other cryptocurrencies are… https://t.co/Jg5lqIEzA2 2 days ago

TiaS 🇳🇬 @MikeNJD Government Cheese out here excusing white ppl who say “I hate n*ggers” for $100, Ninaki Turner has no edge… https://t.co/u66JsJOXr5 2 days ago

Jim Browning @Gara_Prime @paulsansom The reason that I went to mainstream media is to get more exposure of the scams. I can't re… https://t.co/OY0V0HduPB 2 days ago

Whirl is king RT @kerobinso: This quartz article by @HeathaT is great, and includes most of the examples above. Seems like the CFPB really DID return 11… 4 days ago