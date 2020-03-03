Boris Johnson unveiled coronavirus plan for UK

Global  

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his government&apos;s &quot;battle plan&quot; to combat the global coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday.
School to close and retired doctors called back to duty in Boris Johnson's coronavirus action plan

School to close and retired doctors called back to duty in Boris Johnson's coronavirus action planGovernment ready to close schools and instruct police to ignore minor crimes if Covid-19 coronavirus...
Tamworth Herald - Published

UK's coronavirus battle plan set to be unveiled as number of cases hits 40

Boris Johnson is due to set out the Government's plan, vowing that officials are "ready to take...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Wales Online



Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson announces coronavirus plans [Video]Boris Johnson announces coronavirus plans

The prime minister announces the government's six-point plan to tackle coronavirus in the UK.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 40:00Published

PM continues to shake hands amid coronavirus crisis [Video]PM continues to shake hands amid coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is "highly likely" the UK will see a growing number of coronavirus cases however has "absolutely no doubt" the country is equipped to handle the crisis. He adds..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:01Published

