Comedian Papa CJ on his autobiography, Naked, performing on gunpoint and more

In a fun chat, comedian Papa CJ tells us about his autobiography, Naked, published by Westland Books.

He takes us through his journey, right from growing up in Kolkata to doing his MBA in Oxford.

He tells us why he then decided to leave his corporate career to pursue stand up comedy.

From having performed at gunpoint in South Africa to doing shows in hospitals, this is an interview which captures a number of the weird places where the comedian found himself making people laugh, and how he got there.