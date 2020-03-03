Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Comedian Papa CJ on his autobiography, Naked, performing on gunpoint and more

Comedian Papa CJ on his autobiography, Naked, performing on gunpoint and more

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 14:12s - Published < > Embed
Comedian Papa CJ on his autobiography, Naked, performing on gunpoint and more

Comedian Papa CJ on his autobiography, Naked, performing on gunpoint and more

In a fun chat, comedian Papa CJ tells us about his autobiography, Naked, published by Westland Books.

He takes us through his journey, right from growing up in Kolkata to doing his MBA in Oxford.

He tells us why he then decided to leave his corporate career to pursue stand up comedy.

From having performed at gunpoint in South Africa to doing shows in hospitals, this is an interview which captures a number of the weird places where the comedian found himself making people laugh, and how he got there.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.