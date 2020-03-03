Global  

The “Wuhan Shake” Is The New Way To Greet People Without Spreading Coronavirus

A video of three men using their feet to greet one another instead of shaking hands has gone viral as the world tries to deter the spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19.

The chief medical officer in England has said probably around 1% of those who get the virus might end up dying and human contact is one of the ways the virus spreads.
cheny127

Cheny127 RT @BBCWorld: The 'Wuhan shake' or the elbow bump? How people around the world are avoiding shaking hands because of coronavirus https://… 8 seconds ago

MC2Paramedic

Marie-Claude BBC News - Coronavirus: The 'Wuhan shake' or the elbow bump? https://t.co/D5awWJ4aAh 32 seconds ago

HibberdGM

Gabrielle Hibberd The ‘Wuhan shake’ sounds like a sad antisocial 2020 take on the Harlem Shake 😷 https://t.co/mKJvfBFEJT 32 seconds ago


