The “Wuhan Shake” Is The New Way To Greet People Without Spreading Coronavirus 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published The “Wuhan Shake” Is The New Way To Greet People Without Spreading Coronavirus A video of three men using their feet to greet one another instead of shaking hands has gone viral as the world tries to deter the spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19. The chief medical officer in England has said probably around 1% of those who get the virus might end up dying and human contact is one of the ways the virus spreads. 0

