Sanitizer and Wipes Hoarding

Sanitizer and Wipes Hoarding

Sanitizer and Wipes Hoarding

Kroger is limiting sales of sanitizer and wipes, and pharmacists beg people to stop hoarding
Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Sends Care Packages to Employees Stranded in China's Wenzhou City and Hubei Province by Coronavirus

Apple has sent gift packages that include an iPad, face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes,...
andyheriaud

Andy Heriaud RT @caitidh: love being an immunocompromised person w/ a severe respiratory condition who can't buy more hand sanitizer and antimicrobial w… 4 minutes ago

caitidh

captain kierkegaard love being an immunocompromised person w/ a severe respiratory condition who can't buy more hand sanitizer and anti… https://t.co/3ejhuvfhjP 17 minutes ago

TCTinaTwoTimes

Tina M. I was hoarding hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes before it became trendy. 29 minutes ago

AmBeautifulShow

CricketDiane RT @onlyjenolney: Kroger isn't going to put up with your hoarding. #coronavirusseattle https://t.co/3JogJY2kZ8 2 hours ago

onlyjenolney

Jen Olney Kroger isn't going to put up with your hoarding. #coronavirusseattle https://t.co/3JogJY2kZ8 2 hours ago

ChyliCheeseFry

Very Chyll Dude - 50% On Coms! RT @RedHot_Yamada: I wonder if people hoarding hand sanitizer realize that they can just use soap and water at home, and it's more effectiv… 2 hours ago

RedHot_Yamada

Sherbert/シャーベット🔜🗾 I wonder if people hoarding hand sanitizer realize that they can just use soap and water at home, and it's more eff… https://t.co/u8vsBdnEuM 2 hours ago

mikecane

Mike Cane No hoarding in the Hood. All you want of: - toilet paper - alcohol - disinfecting wipes - soap - hand sanitizer -… https://t.co/4OFA8uSR3m 2 hours ago


Store shelves cleared of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes after confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tampa Bay

Some store shelves are empty after the Tampa Bay area has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Some store shelves are empty after the Tampa Bay area has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Shoppers Stock Up On Cleaning Products Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Shoppers Stock Up On Cleaning Products Amid Coronavirus Concerns

People concerned about the coronavirus are stocking up on supplies like hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and toilet paper. Some stores are completely sold out of the basics. WBZ-TV's Tashanea Whitlow..

