At least 19 dead in Tennessee after overnight tornadoes rip through state

At least 19 dead in Tennessee after overnight tornadoes rip through state

At least 19 dead in Tennessee after overnight tornadoes rip through state

Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 19 people.
This morning out of nashville where an overnight tornado has killed at least 8 and brought down dozens of buidlings this is a live look at nashville today...



