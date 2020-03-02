Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Antonio Banderas > Antonio Banderas joining Tom Holland in Uncharted

Antonio Banderas joining Tom Holland in Uncharted

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Antonio Banderas joining Tom Holland in UnchartedAntonio Banderas is joining Tom Holland in the upcoming action movie Uncharted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Antonio Banderas joins Tom Holland in video game Uncharted movie

Veteran actor Antonio Banderas has reportedly joined "Uncharted", featuring Tom Holland in Sony's...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •The Wrap



You Might Like


Tweets about this

flickfidelity

BLUE RT @krolljvar: EXCLU: Fresh off his Oscar nomination for PAIN AND GLORY, Antonio Banderas has found his follow-up film joining Tom Holland… 56 minutes ago

getyourcomicon

GYCO! Academy Award-Nominated actor Antonio Banderas is joining the cast of Tom Holland's #Uncharted movie. Read more: https://t.co/Wr8MRvePw6 6 hours ago

UKFilmWork

UK Film Work Antonio Banderas joining Tom Holland in Uncharted https://t.co/DMt5iy7oYR https://t.co/2JfNQqpfpz 6 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Antonio Banderas joining Tom Holland in Uncharted https://t.co/wuPWEWjtOk https://t.co/jd5GMTZG3g 7 hours ago

FilmWatchNB

FilmWatch Antonio Banderas confirmed to be in the Uncharted movie According to a report from Variety, Banderas is confirmed t… https://t.co/X8mqsBG3rt 16 hours ago

showponyboy

Victor but Not Hugo I can’t even look at the tweet announcing that Antonio Banderas is joining the cast without seeing people talking s… https://t.co/1n6pmCnpCe 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Holland's celebrity bromances & brotherly road trips [Video]Tom Holland's celebrity bromances & brotherly road trips

Tom Holland's struck up a lot of celebrity bromances in his career. His latest is with Chris Pratt for Pixar's Onward but juggling them is a struggle. Report by Nathoom. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 04:05Published

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland on 'Onward' [Video]EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland on 'Onward'

Pixar was the biggest thing that drew Tom Holland to the movie 'Onward'

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.