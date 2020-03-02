Antonio Banderas joining Tom Holland in Uncharted 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published Antonio Banderas is joining Tom Holland in the upcoming action movie Uncharted. Antonio Banderas is joining Tom Holland in the upcoming action movie Uncharted.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BLUE RT @krolljvar: EXCLU: Fresh off his Oscar nomination for PAIN AND GLORY, Antonio Banderas has found his follow-up film joining Tom Holland… 56 minutes ago GYCO! Academy Award-Nominated actor Antonio Banderas is joining the cast of Tom Holland's #Uncharted movie. Read more: https://t.co/Wr8MRvePw6 6 hours ago UK Film Work Antonio Banderas joining Tom Holland in Uncharted https://t.co/DMt5iy7oYR https://t.co/2JfNQqpfpz 6 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Antonio Banderas joining Tom Holland in Uncharted https://t.co/wuPWEWjtOk https://t.co/jd5GMTZG3g 7 hours ago FilmWatch Antonio Banderas confirmed to be in the Uncharted movie According to a report from Variety, Banderas is confirmed t… https://t.co/X8mqsBG3rt 16 hours ago Victor but Not Hugo I can’t even look at the tweet announcing that Antonio Banderas is joining the cast without seeing people talking s… https://t.co/1n6pmCnpCe 16 hours ago